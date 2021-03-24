U.S. Senate votes on Levine confirmation, Pa. Senator votes against it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The U.S. Senate is voting on Wednesday as to whether or not former Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will join the Biden administration.

The president nominated Levine as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services. She would be the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

The final vote is not yet confirmed, but abc27 News will provide more information once the vote is complete.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R) voted against Levine’s confirmation. The Republican says Levine made poor decisions during the pandemic.

He also says Levine’s actions caused COVID-19 to spread in nursing homes and led to a slow economic recovery in Pennsyvlania.

Toomey expressed appreciation for her work, but says “she has not earned a promotion to help lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”