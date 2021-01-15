What will the Biden presidency mean to the Keystone state?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania played a big part in President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

But what will the Biden presidency mean to Pennsylvania?

He was born in Scranton, and gave birth to this campaign in Philadelphia. He gave a crucial speech on race relations in Gettysburg. For Joe Biden, Pa. leads the way.

“It’s gonna be great to have a native son in the White House, someone who understands in his bones the concerns that working people and working families are dealing with,” Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) said.

After four years of fighting, controversy, and chaos, Democrats say Biden will deliver peace, comfort, and stability.

“He’s given us hope for a new start and a new beginning and he’s a very intelligent man and he has experience and I really think he will make our country and our state go in the right direction,” Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh) said.

But Republicans fear a lurch to the left and are hoping for the Joe they used to know.

“Real concern that the left-wing socialists will run his administration. My hope is it’s not that he’s gonna be the Joe Biden many of us knew from 20 years ago when he was a senator and somebody who I think will be fair,” Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York) said.

The GOP also fears Kamala Harris who signed the Green New Deal, and worries Biden–though he promised not to–will target natural gas.

“It would mean devastation of jobs, higher energy costs, it would mean lost revenue to our Commonwealth, our nation, and quite frankly national security implications,” U.S. Rep. Fred Keller R-12th District) said.

Democrats say Biden will sweeten the stimulus for state and local governments and never lose sight of the Commonwealth’s needs. But beyond his policies, they’re excited about the person that is about to become the nation’s next president.

“Will it be better for Pennsylvania in particular? I don’t know, I don’t have a crystal ball, but I can tell you Joe Biden is a good man, and those values that he represents that he learned in Scranton are values we need and are essential in the President of the United States,” Rep. John Galloway (D-Bucks County) said.

Joe Biden will become the first president from the first state of Delaware, and the second born in Pennsylvania. James Buchanan is the only other President native to the Keystone state.