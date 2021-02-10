Wolf Administration to distribute $145 million in hospitality relief funds

In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the distribution of $145 million in funding to all 67 Pennsylvania counties through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. The funds aim to support the commonwealth’s hospitality industry.

“The commonwealth’s hospitality industry is critical to the lives and livelihoods of so many Pennsylvanians, and it’s undeniable that it has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “After months of calling for support for our hospitality establishments and their employees, I am pleased that the General Assembly have allocated millions of dollars in resources to protect and preserve this industry.”

Funding will be provided in the form of block grants to each county based on population and will be allocated by February 28.

Grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments with a maximum of $50,000.

A business is eligible if it has fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees, has a maximum tangible net worth of not more than $15 million, and meets a number of other criteria.

Priority will be given to applicants that have not received a loan or grant issued under the authority of the commonwealth or the commonwealth’s political subdivisions or by the federal government, were subject to closure by the Governor’s disaster declaration or can demonstrate a number of other criteria.

Businesses with questions or concerns should contact their local county offices, CEDO, or CDFI for more information.