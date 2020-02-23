THON 2020 Coverage: Health, safety measures in place for dancers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) –When it comes to standing on your feet for 46 hours a lot goes into the preparation but there’s also a group of volunteers dedicated to keeping the dancers safe.

With 707 dancers on the floor, keeping them awake, upright, and healthy for 46 hours is no small task.

“Our number 1 top priority is the safety of the dancers especially, ” said Juliet Garrigan, a Dance Wellness Captain.

That’s where dancer wellness comes in.

“We go over scenario after scenario after scenario. Anything you think could go wrong we go over,” said Garrigan.

There are a lot of volunteers including nurses, EMS, and athletic trainers who help the dancers.

“We put ice or heat if they need that. We’re able to tape their ankles, knees, any kind of body part that they need ultimately if they’re feeling sore. We’re here for that,” said Nicole Berube, a student athletic trainer.

It takes over 16,000 student volunteers to put THON on every single year but none more important than the ones who keep the dancers safe.