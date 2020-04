York (WHTM) –

In York over 20,000 people have applied for mail-in and absentee ballots. In Dauphin County, it’s over 15,000 people. Those are record numbers. In the 2016 primary, those counties saw just around 3,000.

Now county election officials work to process more than 5X what they’ve handled before, but they still strongly support the new mail-in option this year.

Aimee Lewis Reports.