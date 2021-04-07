Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments available at sites around the Midstate

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday was a miniature milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

The mass vaccination site in Lancaster started administering second doses of the vaccine.

Dave Simione from Lancaster was one of those to get his second shot at the site at the former Bon Ton at the Park City Center.

“[I’m] definitely excited,” Simione said. “[I’m] looking forward to getting back to life.”

Lines poured of of the site most of the day as more people got shots.

“I definitely think there’s an anxiety of what COVID has brought in the past year,” Simione said. “That stress is being relieved.”

Site directors for Vaccinate Lancaster have about 5,000 vaccine appointments available at the site through next week. They’re encouraging everyone, regardless of what phase they’re in, to register for a shot at the site.

Chief Clinical Officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and the site director for Vaccine Lancaster, Dr. Michael Ripchinski said some people are getting their shots almost immediately after registering for one.

Tracy Arnold from Lancaster got her first shot at the site on Wednesday.

“We have a family wedding in May and now we’re all going to be vaccinated,” Arnold said. “We’re as happy as can be!”

Penn State Health officials also said they have a plethora of appointments to fill.

Medical directors say they’re following Department of Health guidelines and staying on course with the state rollout plan of the vaccine.

Ripchinski explained they’re also not wasting any doses of the vaccine.