Thousands pack New Cumberland Borough Park for Apple Festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – New Cumberland Borough Park was packed with thousands of people for the Apple Festival Saturday.

The 34th annual event featured live music, crafts, contests, vendors and games.

It’s put on by the New Cumberland Olde Towne Association.

Attendees say fall-themed food is a favorite.

“There’s pony rides,” said Diana Ciera, who was a vendor at the festival. “There’s food…there’s apple pies, apple dumplings, apple this, apple that. But most of all, the camaraderie of the community.”

ABC27 had a tent at the event.

Organizers say money raised goes to the borough, first responders and various local groups.