Three Mile Island to test warning sirens today
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Three Mile Island will test its emergency warning sirens today.
All 96 sirens in the 10-mile radius around the nuclear power plant will sound for a full three minutes during the test, beginning at 12:15 p.m.
The tests are required twice a year.
When used during an emergency, the sirens are not a signal to evacuate but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.
