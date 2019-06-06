Three Mile Island to test warning sirens today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Three Mile Island will test its emergency warning sirens today.

All 96 sirens in the 10-mile radius around the nuclear power plant will sound for a full three minutes during the test, beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The tests are required twice a year.

When used during an emergency, the sirens are not a signal to evacuate but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.