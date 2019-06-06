News

Three Mile Island to test warning sirens today

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 09:53 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:21 PM EDT

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Three Mile Island will test its emergency warning sirens today.

All 96 sirens in the 10-mile radius around the nuclear power plant will sound for a full three minutes during the test, beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The tests are required twice a year.

When used during an emergency, the sirens are not a signal to evacuate but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives
Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local