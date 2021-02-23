Tiger Woods removed from vehicle with ‘jaws of life’ after rollover crash in California

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed Tiger Woods was injured in a crash in the LA area.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Twitter page, Woods was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash and sustained major damage.

The sheriff’s department says Woods was extricated from the wreck with the jaws of life by LA County firefighters and paramedics and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, according to TMZ.

