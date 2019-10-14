Top 10 searched Halloween costume ideas for 2019

CONNECTICUT, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner. To help trick-or-treaters prepare for the night, Google has compiled a list of the most search costumes for 2019.

The top 10 costumes searched in the month of September were:

IT Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Descendants Clown Fortnite Chucky 1980s Unicorn

The top 10 “good for group” costumes were:

Descendants Fortnite Stranger Things 1980s Toy Story (Forky is a top costume idea) Power Rangers Star Wars The Wizard of Oz Minecraft The Powerpuff Girls

The top 10 costume searches for babies were:

Banana Dalmatian Grinch Pennywise Stay Puft Starbucks Concha Pumpkin Deer Olaf

They even made a list of the top 10 costumes for “ghoul’s” best friend — dogs!

Chucky dog costume Ewok dog costume Spider dog costume Pennywise dog costume Dinosaur dog costume UPS dog costume Demogorgon dog costume Shark dog costume Batman dog costume Ghost dog costume

