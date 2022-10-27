Glen Rock, pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County announced a $1 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), for a historical site in York.

According to the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), the RACP state-funded grant will be utilized to fund the revitalization of the surrounding area at the historical Glenn Rock Ruins Hall, located at 30 Enterprise St. Glen Rock, PA. Improvements are also planned for the near-by Heritage Area Rail Trail.

The listed areas of improvement(s) are:

Restrooms

Crosswalks

Lighting

Parking

“As a strong supporter of our York County Trail Towns program, Ruins Hall has been a fixture in our community and serves as a reminder of York County’s rich manufacturing history. I am pleased to see that this venue will continue to delight local residents of all ages by making upgrades that will benefit our community as the popularity of our trail towns program continues to grow,” Phillips-Hill said.