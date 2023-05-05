PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Keystone State is full of history. From Gettysburg and the Civil War to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, Pennsylvania truly has some of the best historical sites and landmarks in the country.

But, which ones are considered the best? Here are 10 of the highest-rated landmarks in Pennsylvania, according to TripAdvisor’s ratings.

10. Longwood Gardens

Located in Kennett Square, this 1,000+ acre garden features woodlands, flowers, and dancing fountains, as well as a 4.5-acre conservatory. Musical performances and renowned horticulture education programs make the gardens a must-do for any nature lover.

1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 4,425

9. Devils Den

This rock formation can be explored by the whole family. Trip Advisor states that the landmark is interesting enough for a one to two-hour visit.

Devil’s Den, Sickles Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 566

8. State of Pennsylvania Monument

The largest monument and landmark is located on the Gettysburg battlefield. The monument was dedicated on Sept. 27, 1910, and is 110 feet high. A spiral staircase takes visitors to the top of the monument, which offers a scenic view of the surrounding battlefield.

Hancock Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews 226

7. Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitors Center

This visitor center features a film narrated by Morgan Freeman and features many original artifacts and interactive exhibits that can be appreciated by guests of all ages. Trip Advisor suggests two to three hours to fully explore this landmark.

1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 5,770

6. Episcopal Parish of St. Mark and St. John

This historic landmark offers tours that explore many highlights of the facility including architecture and artwork. Tickets are $5 for the 30-minute walking tour. The facility offers 45-minute walking tours that are $15 per adult.

21 Race St, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2003

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 151

5. Shriver House Museum

This museum showcases what occurred with the civilians of the Civil War. TripAdvisor states that the Shriver family found safety at their farmhouse in Big Round Top. The museum shows the house how it looked back in the days of the Civil War

309 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325-2602

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 897

4. Little Round Top

According to the National Park Website, this area is closed until July 26, 2023. However, it is being improved to allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historical landscape that is important to understand the depth of the Battle of Gettysburg

Sykes Ave, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Rating 5 out of 5

Reviews 687

3. Flight 93 National Memorial

The memorial site is dedicated to those who lost their lives on United Airlines Flight 93, on September 11, 2001. Nearby is the Flight 93 Memorial Chapel and the Tower of Voices.

6424 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563-8704

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews 2,027

2. Gettysburg National Military Park

Gettysburg, according to TripAdvisor was a turning point of the Civil War. Gettysburg was the Civil War’s bloodiest battle and was also the inspiration for President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address.

1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325-7034

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 8,431

1. Old Windmill Farm

Located in Lancaster County, it invites guests to explore Amish farm life through guided tours, many activities, and interactions with animals. It also teaches guests traditional agricultural practices, and the importance of family and faith in a picturesque setting.