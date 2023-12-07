(WHTM) — The United States Department of Agriculture announced that Garland Ventures is recalling 13,842 pounds of their ready-to-eat chicken fried rice product, and abc27 News confirmed that close to 700 pounds were sold in Pennsylvania.

According to USDA, the ready-to-eat chicken fried rice product was produced back on November 10, 2023.

The recalled product was labeled with a best used by date of 11/10/2024, and the products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-31993” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

This chicken fried rice product was recalled due to testing positive for L. monocytogenes, which can cause Listeriosis. According to USDA, this is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

According to COO of Garland Ventures Bob Cocat, the recalled product was sold nationwide, and specifically, there 224 cases sold in Pennsylvania, which is equal to about 672 pounds of the product.

Consumers are urged to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.