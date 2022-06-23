DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifteen Chambersburg Kohl’s employees are in the hospital after a carbon monoxide incident took place Thursday morning.

According to the Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich, around 9:30 a.m. police responded to a report of an unresponsive individual. The Chambersburg Fire Department also responded and upon arrival, responders noticed their carbon monoxide tester was going off.

The store was evacuated and all employees were tested for carbon monoxide. Twenty-four workers tested positive and fourteen were taken to either Chambersburg or Waynesboro hospital.

When the unresponsive employee woke up, they were tested for carbon monoxide. Due to the level being so high, they were flown to a hospital in Baltimore.

According to Chief Ulrich, the store was going through renovations overnight. The crew was using equipment that was not proper for the environment, which led to the carbon monoxide incident.

Chief Ulrich says there were no customers inside the store at the time.