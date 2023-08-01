CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The month of July brought fireworks and family picnics all across the Midstate, but it also brought Central Pennsylvanians 16 new businesses.

Here is a recap of all the openings incase you missed it!

Openings:

A popular food truck that was features on the hit TV show, Shark Tank. This food truck is owned and operated by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac – the food truck now has trucks in 40 cities across the country.

A new, locally owned indoor play venue for children that opened in York. The new L & E is owned and operated by Ashlee and Don Mullinex and features dress-up, fort building, board games, arts & crafts, and more!

This is a new retro toy store in Gettysburg that focuses solely on vintage girls’ toys from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s. The owners and operators are Melissa Kilby and Mitchell Roy, and this is their first-ever brick-and-mortar storefront.

A new Primanti Brothers restaurant recently opened its doors in Chambersburg. Upon their grand opening, the new location became Primanti Brothers’ 40th location.

This is a long-time antique store that recently reopened its doors after a fire in December of 2022 burnt down the original location. The owner and operator of the 33-year-old business is Kathy Briner and the new location opened on July 8.

A new restaurant and bar that was recently opened the long time, former Rawlinsville Hotel. The owners and operators are Robbie Stuart and Katie Schatz, and they held their official soft opening on July 13.

A new Planet Fitness facility recently opened its doors in Cumberland County. The general manager for the new gym is Matthew Bell and the facility is 17,835 square feet in size.

A new egg-focused, Indian street food restaurant franchise named EggMania recently opened its first Midstate location. The new restaurant opened its doors on July 17 and is capable of seating 85 to 90 guests at a time.

A new Oakley sunglasses and apparel store recently opened its doors at the Hershey Tanger Outlets. The new store location joins an array of new stores that were recently unveiled at the Outlets, which includes the new Nike, Columbia, Crocs, and Victoria’s Secret storefronts.

A new all-day breakfast restaurant that is run by two Egyptian-born brothers recently opened its doors in York County. The owners of the new establishment are Jimmy and Sam Saif and the new restaurant is capable of seating up to 250 guests.

A new restaurant and tavern was recently unveiled on the first floor of the historic Union Hotel in Gettysburg. The owners and operators of the new establishment are Adams County Historical Society board member, Leslie Magraw, and her Ohio-native husband, Andrew Johnson. The new Sign of the Buck held a grand opening on July 28.

A new 15,000-square-foot toy store recently opened its doors in Hummelstown. The owner and operator Grafton Stine opened the new Toys on the Square in the former Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop, which closed in December of 2022.

This long-time, family owned Italian Sandwich shop recently reopened after its March 2023 closure. The new owners and operators are Traci Ginnona, and her husband Ron Ginnona and they reopened the shop back on July 25 for a soft opening.

This is a new Portuguese style restaurant that recently opened its doors in York County. The new Mesa Moreira is owned and operated by Christie and Steve Moreira, and the new establishment opened its doors for a soft opening on July 26.

This is a new professional, indoor pickleball facility that was recently unveiled in Mechanicsburg. The new facility is owned and operated by Vinay Joshi and Vijay Varadarajan and the new facility is 25,000 square feet, and capable of hosting up to 450 guests at a time.

This is a new ice cream shop in Hanover that has a stand-up comedy theme. The new Scoops of Satire is located right next to a comedy club named Church of Satire – both of which are owned and operated by Jim and Tara Bryan. The new ice cream shop opened its doors on July 22.

