WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old from Newville, Pa. was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck on Monday, May 8, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

As detailed in a PSP press release, the 17-year-old was driving a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a truck tractor near the 3400 block of Ritner Highway and Route 11 at around noon on Monday.

The 17-year-old died from his injuries, but the truck driver was not hurt.

State Police say the 17-year-old was wearing a helmet.