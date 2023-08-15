MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 1700’s traditional-style estate with a bank barn was recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this traditional-style home with a limestone exterior, located on 1443 South York Street, was first erected back in 1783 and is now one of the oldest residences in Upper Allen Township.

This 4,324-square-foot home features five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The historic home also features “a stately living/family room combo with a fireplace and extensive woodwork, formal dining room with a fireplace, and a stunning kitchen that was recently refreshed.”

The recently ‘refreshed’ kitchen now features new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances as well. According to the listing, most of the first floor inside this two-story home boasts 10-foot high ceilings.

The inside of this long-time estate also shows off “exquisite built-ins, 4 masonry wood-burning fireplaces, jack pine wood floors, chair rails, and ornate base and crown moldings,” according to the listing.

Other important features inside this home include:

Shaded rear patio

Central A/C

Main level laundry/mud room

Standing seam roof

The estate also features an outdoor pool and a bank barn with stables – perfect for future home buyers who wish to fulfill equestrian needs. Additionally, this 5.28-acre estate also features a four-car detached garage as well.

This 1700s estate is part of the Mechanicsburg Area School District and the property was listed by RE/MAX 1st Advantage for $1,399,000. The listing agent for the property is Brooks R. Watts.

