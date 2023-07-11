MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal-style home that was built in the late 1800s was recently listed for sale in Lancaster County.

According to the listing, this red brick, federal-style home is located at 220 West Main Street in Mountville, Pa. This historic Lancaster County home was first built back in 1890 and rests on a .55 acre parcel – the red brick home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This 3,765-square-foot historic home boasts multiple original features that have been well-preserved over the years. According to the listing, one of these original features includes the “beautifully finished softwood flooring.” The inside of this historic, two-story home also features a farmhouse-style kitchen, along with a rustic brick fireplace in the formal dining room.

It should also be noted that this home also has a partially finished basement with an exterior entry.

According to the listing, the “modern and historic” 1890s home also has a backyard that is made for entertaining – featuring a fenced-in inground pool, as well as a covered mini bar area and other areas for future homeowners to lay out and enjoy the sun.

The outside of this home also features a dethatched, barn-style garage which contributes to the eight total parking spaces that this home has to offer.

This historic home is located in the Mountville Borough and is part of the Hempfield School District. The home was listed by Keller Williams Realty for $460,000 and the listing agent for the property is Jeff Seibert.

