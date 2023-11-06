LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic Lebanon County church and townhome were recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this historic church, located at 336 North 7th Street, was first built back in 1865. This approximately 16,000 square-foot church currently features three spacious floors, along with 16 rooms and five half bathrooms.

The inside of the turn-key church also features original stained glass accents that highlight the names of the church’s founders, as well as two main worship rooms that contain several pews.

In addition to the sale of the historic church, a neighboring townhome on 334 North 7th Street is also included with the sale of this property. According to the listing, this three story townhome has large open rooms and an unfinished basement.

Townhome on 334 N. 7th Street

According to the listing, the sale of the church and townhome comes after the long-time pastor of the current congregation decided to retire.

This historic church and townhome are part of the Lebanon School District and the property was listed by Iron Valley Real Estate for $660,000. The listing agents for the property are Joshua B. Johnson and Jocelyn Shay.

