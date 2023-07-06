HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 1900s-era Queen Anne Victorian style mansion was recently listed for sale in Hanover.

According to the listing, this historic home, located on 224 Broadway in Hanover, was designed by renowned architect John Dempwolf and was then built in 1902 by a successful local merchant named Tempeth Jacob Little. Most recently, this historic home with striking turret rooftops was the Shining Dawn Bed & Breakfast, which was first established in 2007.

This 7,316 square foot Victorian style home features 8 spacious bedrooms, with four of the bedrooms being suites – the home also has six full bathrooms accompanied by two half bathrooms. According to the listing, back in 2006, the former owners of the home remodeled a bathroom on the second floor and also added two more – the owners also converted a former office into an ADA half bathroom.

Front Door

Entry Hall

Living Room

Parlor

Sunroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

Bathroom

Bathroom

Balcony

Courtyard

The inside of this elegant four story home boasts quarter-sawn oak wood flooring on the first and second floors, along with two separate fireplaces. According to the listing, future homeowners will get to enjoy a multitude of original details throughout the entirety of the home such as the stained glass windows, ornate woodwork, grand entry hall, large formal parlor, and an airy solarium.

According to the listing, the .24 acres on the outside of the home feature “a private, beautifully designed courtyard with mature landscaping, walkways & contemplative spaces.” The outside of the home also has a two-story house garage with enough space for four cars on the first floor, as well as space on the second floor for a storage area or studio.

This historic home is part of the Hanover Public School District and the property was listed by Long & Foster Real Estate for $790,000. The listing agent for the property is Gary Geston.

