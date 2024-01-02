ROCKVILLE, Md. (WHTM) — Some people in Maryland were shaken by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to the United States Geographical Survey (USGS), the earthquake was located 1.86 miles west of Rockville, Maryland, was at a depth of around 8.3 kilometers and occurred just before 1 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the USGS reported that nearly 1,300 people said that they felt the quake.

The USGS stated that since at least 1877, people in the region have felt small earthquakes. They occur about once per decade, although some decades have none, and some, such as the 1990s had three.

The area is between more seismically active regions to the southwest and northeast, and residents of Washington or Baltimore have felt several earthquakes that caused damage.