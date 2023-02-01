(WHTM) – Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated.

Among the projects affected are Armour Chicken Vienna Sausage, Armour Potted Meat, Bourbon BBQ flavored sauce sausages, jalapeno flavored sausage, and Great Value Vienna Sausage.

A full list of products affected can be found on the USDA website.

The products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023, and were distributed to retailers nationwide.

Some of the products were observed to be spoiled or have leaking cans. Products impacted by the recall have the establishment number “P4247” on the can.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to people consuming these products, but anyone concerned should check with a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.