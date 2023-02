FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn in Adams County on Saturday, Feb. 11

According to Greenmount Fire company, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road and became a 2-alarm fire. Fire crews were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.

The Greenmount Fire Company has told abc27 the cause of the fire was due to a small controlled burn that spread over to the area of the barn.

No one was injured in the fire but the barn was destroyed.