WEST READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are dead after an explosion rocked a chocolate factory in West Reading, Berks County Friday evening, according to Pennsylvania Emergency Management (PEMA) officials.

PEMA — who received their report from Berks County — also stated that six people have been hospitalized and at least nine are missing as a result of the explosion at RM Palmer Company. It was likely caused by a gas leak.

Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed) turned off electricity due to safety concerns and all railroad traffic has been stopped as of Friday night, according to PEMA.

The extent of the injuries of those hospitalized is unknown.