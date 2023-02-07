FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.

The driver of a Hyundai Accent, who was identified as 42-year-old Mura Boyce of Mercersburg, was traveling west on SR-30.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, Cowan crossed over the center turn lane and struck Boyce’s vehicle head-on.

Police stated that Cowan’s vehicle came to rest facing northbound in both lanes of SR-30. Boyce’s vehicle came to rest facing north in a field off the westbound lane of SR-30.

Both Cowan and Boyce passed away due to fatal injuries sustained from the crash. The passenger in Cowan’s vehicle sustained suspected minor injuries, according to police.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

The vehicles sustained disabling damage and were removed by Abe’s Auto. Saint Thomas Fire department, MMPW Fire Department, Chambersburg Fire Department EMS, WellSpan EMS, Life Net 8-1, LifeLion 3, Franklin County Fire Police, Frankling County Coroner, and Abe’s Auto Services assisted at the scene.