CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6.

According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

They then began to use obscene language in front of other customers. One of the women also climbed on top of the restaurant’s counter and threw paper baskets at employees.

A 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman who both have New Cumberland addresses were cited with summary Disorderly Conduct.