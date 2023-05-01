Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Aside from rain and the Easter Bunny, the month of April also brought 20 new businesses to the Midstate.

Here is a recap of all the openings, in case you missed it:

Openings:

A new Turkey Hill with an anchored Sbarro pizza restaurant recently opened in Lancaster. The construction of the new multi-establishment began back in June 2022.

A new independently owned garden center recently opened in Lebanon County. The new garden center is owned and operated by Jenell Martin. The new center offers monthly gardening and planting workshops for children and adults.

A new Amazon Delivery Station was recently unveiled in Mount Joy, Lancaster. The new facility is 400,000 square feet and is expected to create about 150 direct and indirect jobs.

Let’s Roll is an electric bicycle shop that recently opened its second location in Lancaster County. The e-bike retail store and repair shop is owned and operated by Tim Hill and Ryan Finger, who opened their first Let’s Roll location in Columbia, Pa. back on May 6, 2022.

A new Crumbl Cookies franchise recently opened a new location in Cumberland County. The new franchise location is owned and operated by Sam and Penny Yarbrough.

A new martial arts studio recently opened its doors in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The new studio is owned and operated by Brian and Kourtney Joyce and they offer adult and children’s classes.

A local coffee shop in Lancaster recently expanded and opened their now second location. Homegoodies and Coffee are owned and operated by Jerome Eagles, who opened the first Homegoodies and Coffee storefront back in 2020.

A long-awaited KFC recently opened in Palmyra, Lebanon County. The new KFC has a drive-thru lane and is 2,000 square feet in size. The new KFC also has indoor seating which can accommodate 25 guests.

A new interactive museum called Beyond the Battle recently opened its doors in Gettysburg. The new museum offers 12 different immersive galleries inside the new 25,000-square-foot building.

A local Lego store named Brick Heads recently expanded its business, opening a second location in Middletown. Brick Heads is owned and operated by Ron Daggett and his Lego store buys and sells Lego sets and individual Lego pieces.

An independently owned donut shop recently opened its doors in Hanover. The owners and operators of the new Decked Out Donuts are Rick and Amy Lovisone – the new donut shop offers a variety of baked goods, such as muffins, cookies, brownies, donuts, and more!

A long-awaited Chick-Fil-A restaurant location held its grand opening in Camp Hill this month. The new location is owned and operated by Brian Gibson, who also owns and operates a Chick-fil-A in Mechanicsburg.

A Lebanon County-based brewery recently opened its doors at a historic building that has been utilized as a brewery since 1865. The co-owner of Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery is Dave Koch.

A new deli that focuses on helping the community recently opened in Elizabethtown. The new deli offers soups, sandwiches, salads, fruit salads, pasta salads, potato salads, snacks, and more. The owner of the new establishment is Pittsburgh native Kristin Cunningham.

This Lebanon County-based tap house recently reopened at a new location. The owner and operator of Union Beer House, Makara “Mak” Mam, first opened the establishment back in 2012.

A local hot sauce crafter named Tim Myers recently opened a new restaurant in Mechanicsburg under the same name as his hot sauce brand. The new gastropub will offer a variety of American classics while offering the chance for customers to spice it up, or what they call ‘making it revolutionary’.

A new food dining experience will soon be opening in Gettysburg. This food hall is filled with great local eateries and a brewery. The owners of the new SavorHood are Steve Burton and Judy Morley, who moved to Pennsylvania from Colorado in April 2018.

A local Italian eatery will soon open its second location in Carlisle. The owners of Nonna Ilva are Mattia Cappella and Hannah Houtz, and they offer a wide selection of freshly made Italian cuisines and baked goods.

A new animal hospital will soon be opening its doors in York County. The new VetCheck is owned and operated by Sabrena Hartley and her partner Christine Thomas. The new facility will act as an urgent care center for dogs, cats, and other small mammals.