DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two hundred properties may see a change in their tax-exempt status if they do not respond to requests to verify their eligibility by today, according to the Dauphin County Commissioners office.

The office says some property owners have not responded to repeated requests to verify their tax exemption eligibility and some properties may not be able to pay the bill if they don’t.

According to the commissioners office, attempts to track down the 200 parties will end today and become taxable at the start of 2024.

Some of the properties that did not submit information to continue as tax-exempt entities include churches, nonprofit organizations and fire departments, according to the commissioner’s office.

This comes two years after Dauphin County started its efforts in 2021 to ensure that 3,000 groups were eligible to be exempt from paying property taxes to ensure that other taxpayers are not paying more than their fair share.

“I would like to get these issues resolved before property owners get their first bill,” Commissioner George Hartwick said.

Dauphin County has a high percentage of state properties and military installations that are tax-exempt which leads to budgeting challenges, according to Commissioner Chad Saylor.

The commissioners next scheduled meeting is this Wednesday.