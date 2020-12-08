2021 PA Farm Show butter sculpture cancelled amid COVID-19 resurgence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday, the cancellation of the annual Farm Show butter sculpture.

Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding, pointed to an increase in Pennsylvania’s positive COVID-19 cases.

“Pennsylvania is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with higher daily case counts than we saw in the spring,” Redding said. “While we are heartbroken to have to cancel popular features of our annual Farm Show, we simply cannot afford to compromise the health and safety of our staff, the sculptors who would have to travel to Harrisburg, and those involved in recording and broadcasting virtual events.”

But the 2021 virtual show will go on, instead, online.

“Our focus will continue to be providing educational, engaging, 100 percent virtual stories, pre-recorded video tours, and lively, issue-oriented conversations that invite Pennsylvanians, wherever they are, to encounter agriculture for the first time or to see it from a whole new perspective from the safety of their homes,” added Redding. “We will continue to adjust plans for Farm Show and release further details as the pandemic unfolds.”

For more information about the 2021 Virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show, click here.