PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years.

According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the owners decided to not renew their lease for their long time location on 901 E. Main St., Suit 2 in Palmyra. The message on their door read:

We would like to inform you that we will not be renewing our lease at this current location, our last day of service will be Saturday February 25, 2023. It was a very, very, very difficult decision, but we will be taking a break until the right opportunity and circumstances arise. It has been a pleasure to have served, and become friends with so many of our community these past 11 years. Thank you so much to all of you who were so faithful in supporting us over the years, it did not go unnoticed. Until we meet again, Gods blessings to each of you and our community. The 3 J’s Family

In addition to the note on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, a message now pops up on their website informing visitors of the upcoming closure, which reads:

If you want to visit the popular coffee shop prior to its Feb. 25 closure, their hours of operation are Tuesdays – Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1p.m.