DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday evening in Conewago Creek, located in Dover Township, York County.

The York County Coroner states their office was dispatched to the 4200 block of Conewago Road for a reported fatality after an accidental drowning incident. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:20 p.m. on July 4.

According to the coroner, it was reported that the man had been fishing and it is believed that he may have had a medical event that led him to fall into the creek and become unresponsive.

There will be no autopsy but a toxicology was obtained according to the coroner.

This was the second drowning investigated by the York County Coroner’s Office this week after a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in a pool.