HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have no suspects in custody for a weekend shooting that wounded four people.

The victims have been treated and released, but, where it happened is becoming a hot spot for violence, 3rd and Herr Streets.

“The lack of decency, and the lack of respect for another human being’s life when you just blatantly disregard all these individuals are out there and discharge your weapon. It speaks for itself,” said Lt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Harrisburg police saying this is turning into a weekly occurrence, but what isn’t is getting a suspect charged.

“I think there’s just a reluctance. There’s fear of them having to go to court having to testify the fear of retaliation and a fear of being labeled as a snitch,” Gautsch said.

Dr. Kevin Dolphin, Founder of Breaking the Chainz, an organization that works to improve the lives of ex-felons and underserved youth, said this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

“They’re dealing with adverse childhood experiences, it’s a compound of things that then, you know, hurt people often hurt people,” said Dolphin.

Nothing will stop overnight said Dolphin, but it’s time to start.

“The detectives could tell there was a frustration level as well so that’s why they are doing the best they can do hold someone accountable for this and hopefully bring it to an end,” said Gautsch.