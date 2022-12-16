LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations.

The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). According to the Representative’s office, the grants will be used for the purpose of improving community safety, supporting law enforcement in transparency and accountability, aiding vulnerable populations, and helping religious communities to protect themselves.

“This state funding will provide significant support to local efforts to build a stronger and safer Lancaster City for all of us,” Rep. Smith-Wade-El said. “These grants answer community demands for greater accountability in law enforcement and in programs serving the most vulnerable in our society. As your representative, I will be committed to bringing in serious investments in Lancaster City to make it a safer, more equitable place for all. These grants are a solid start toward building a stronger Lancaster City without increasing the burden on local taxpayers.”

The millions in grant funding, provided by PCCD, were distributed through four different programs/funds, and then dispersed to varying organizations, which consist of:

Nonprofit Security Grant Program:

$97,000 to the Church World Service Lancaster

to the Church World Service Lancaster $97,000 to the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster

to the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster $50,000 to Bright Side Opportunities Corp.

to Bright Side Opportunities Corp. $25,000 to the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition

to the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition $10,000 to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lancaster

to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lancaster $6,296 to Lancaster Pride

Local Law Enforcement Support Program:

$4 million awarded to the City of Lancaster Officer Retention & Recruitment – will be utilized to purchase body worn cameras and interview room cameras. Also used to hire civilian personnel including GIS mapping technician, NIBRS data entry clerk, and to upgrade record management system and servers.

State Children’s Advocacy Center Fund:

$47,000 awarded to Lancaster General Hospital CAC Compliance Support. Will be utilized to improve experience of children and non-offending caregivers by have a staff member, Customer Service Specialist, to provide consistent supervision and observation form the point of entry until the handoff to a Forensic Interviewer

State Violence & Delinquency Prevention Programs Fund:

$46,976 awarded to Lancaster Bench Mark Program to establish and operate a diverse Youth Justice Advisory Board Council.

For more information of PCCD grants, you can visit their website.