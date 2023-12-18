CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Peyton Walker Foundation is well on its way to distributing 300 AEDs in Cumberland County.

This is part of the 4-Minute City project. The goal is to get AEDs to those in cardiac arrest in four minutes or less by getting the machines into the homes of people willing to be alerted when a neighbor goes into cardiac arrest and then using it on that neighbor.

The foundation rolled out the first 25 in August and is now working on getting the remaining 275 into the community.

The organization partnered with Avive, a California-based company, for the AEDs. Avive’s machines connect to 911 call centers, allowing 911 operators to alert all AEDs in the vicinity of a suspected cardiac arrest. The AED owners can then use the machine to get directions to where someone is in cardiac arrest.

The project is headed by Julie Walker, who lost her daughter Peyton to cardiac arrest 10 years ago.

“We know most cardiac arrests happen at home and we know ambulances aren’t posted at every corner waiting for a call to come, so getting these devices into homes and places that are highly traveled or around a high volume of people, that’s what’s going to have a huge impact on saving lives,” Walker said.

Walker said getting AEDs to cardiac arrests faster will help increase the rate of survival by starting CPR and administering an AED shock before EMS arrives.

“Somebody who’s close down, down the street, a neighbor or in the local business is able to get them to an AED and start CPR, the chance of that person surviving their cardiac arrest increases tremendously. Every minute, the chance of survival decreases by 10 percent,” said Matthew Kratz, systems specialist, Emergency Health Services Federation.

The Peyton Walker Foundation still has AEDs available. To sign up for one, visit 4minutePA.org. You will be asked to complete a short online training, and then you can pick up your AED.