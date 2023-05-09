PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the United States Customs and Border Protection, $400,000 worth of cocaine was seized at Philadelphia International Airport last week.

Approximately 12 pounds of cocaine were found during a search of a flight from Jamaica to Philadelphia on Thursday, May 4, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers say they found a drawstring bag behind a cargo hold blowout panel which contained five bricks of a “white, powdery substance,” which was later determined to be cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 5.56 kilograms, or about 12 pounds and four ounces.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No arrests have been made and the cocaine was handed over to Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia.

“Customs and Border Protection officers conduct aircraft hold inspections of international flights every day, so this cocaine seizure is both rewarding and concerning for us,” said Rene Ortega, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “It validates that transnational criminal organizations may be focusing on importing narcotics through Philadelphia again, and it is further proof that our continued diligence is essential and necessary to help protect our communities.”

An average of 2,895 pounds of drugs are seized across the United States daily according to CBP.

The seizure is part of an on-going investigation.