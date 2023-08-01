CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The month of July brought 16 new businesses to the Midstate, but 5 businesses also announced their closures.

Here is a recap of all the business closures this month, in case you missed it!

Closings:

A long-time, 125-year-old manufacturing company in Carlisle closed its doors back on June 30, 2023. The Frog, Switch Manufacturing Company was first opened in 1898 by John Hays, and continued to be run by his family until its closure.

This is a long-time, family-owned plant farm that first opened its doors on Fairview Drive in the 1920s. Auchey’s Plant Farm closed its doors after a going-out-of-business sale that ran from June 7 until June 30.

One Love BBQ & Catering was a barbecue restaurant that was based out of Steelton, Pa. The catering and restaurant business closed its doors on July 25.

This veteran-owned brewery recently announced its upcoming closure and cited inflation and labor costs as the reason. The Tattered Flag Brewery in Middletown will close its doors on October 1, 2023.