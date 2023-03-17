HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Mike Regan (R-31), announced on Thursday, March 16, the awarding of nearly $5 million for several projects across Cumberland and York.

According to Sen. Regan’s office, the grant funding was made available and provided through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Local Share Account (LSA) program. This program utilizes gaming revenue to support local projects across the Midstate that are in the public’s interest.

Cumberland County received six grants, totaling more than $2.5 million:

Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) More than $36,000 for Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council to acquire more land in Mechanicsburg Borough and Silver Spring Township.

More than $100,000 for Friends of the West Shore Theatre for design costs for a rear addition to the Theatre. Mechanicsburg Borough More than $675,000 for a streetscaping project being implemented by Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership. Hamden Township Nearly $1 million to rehabilitate the Hampden Pool. New Cumberland Borough Nearly $50,000 for developing a comprehensive recreation, park, and trail network plan for the borough. South Middleton Township Municipal Authority $750,000 to construct a waterline extension on south Spring Garden St.

York County received five grants, totaling more than $1.3 million:

Franklintown Borough Municipal Authority More than $185,000 to develop an alternative water source in the borough. Lewisberry Borough More than $240,000 to restore Walnut Ln. Newberry Township More than $250,000 to purchase training equipment, an automatic license plate reader, and patrol vehicles for the police department. Northeastern York County Sewer Authority $160,000 to close an effluent line in East Manchester Township. York County Economic Alliance Nearly $750,000 on behalf of Leg Up Farm to pay for energy efficiency improvements and installation of a solar photovoltaic system.

“The funding made available through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will provide the support necessary to move forward with these important community projects,” Sen. Regan said. “These projects will make a positive impact on the residents who live in these communities and I look forward to their completion.”

In addition to the LSA program grants, a separate CFA program called the Multimodal Transportation Fund grant program, awarded $500,000 for railroad improvements at the Lincoln Yard Facility in York County. According to Sen. Regan’s office, this program provides financial support for projects to encourage economic development and ensure safe reliable transportation for Pa. residents.

The CFA was established in 2004 and is an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, to administer the state’s economic stimulus packages.