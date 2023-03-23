WOODLAWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Six people died after a car entered a work zone on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County Wednesday afternoon, hitting a number of people.

Maryland State Police said that the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard. Trooper said the car involved went into the work zone, passing in between Jersey walls that were placed there temporarily, and hit construction workers. The car overturned. Medics took the driver of the car to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Late in the day Wednesday, MSP said investigators believed that the driver of the car, Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, of Randallstown, Md. tried to change lanes when she hit the front corner panel on the passenger side of another vehicle. The impact caused her to lose control of her car and head into the work zone.

The driver of the other vehicle pulled over north of the crash site after the vehicle became disabled. He said he was not hurt.