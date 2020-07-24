$600 unemployment benefit set to end tomorrow

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise in Washington. President Donald Trump isn’t just changing the presidency during his first term in office. He’s also changing Congress. More than perhaps any president in modern history, Trump has been willing to ignore, defy and toy with the legislative branch, asserting power and breaking norms in ways his predecessors would never dare. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The $600 weekly unemployment benefit provided by the federal government is set to end tomorrow unless lawmakers pass a last-minute deal.

Many people have been using the bonus as a lifeline to help them make ends meet as the pandemic continues to hurt the economy.

Democrats want to extend the benefit through next year.

However, some Republicans are hesitant because some people are making more money on unemployment than their full-time jobs. Instead, some members of the GOP are in favor of extending the benefit at a lower rate based on a person’s salary.