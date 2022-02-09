60,000 bees stolen from GIANT headquarters in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 60,000 bees were stolen from the GIANT Company headquarters in Carlisle.

According to GIANT, three hives containing the bees were taken from the headquarters on Harrisburg Pike.

Two years ago GIANT introduced a pollinator-friendly solar field at its headquarters, which contributes both to clean energy and support for bee and pollinator populations needed within the agriculture industry.

The company says they are “buzzing” over the theft.

“Bees are an essential part of our food supply chain and having these beehives were one way we were helping to address the declining bee population here in our hometown community,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department.”

Beekeepers across the United States lost an estimated 45.5% of their honey bee colonies from April 2020 to April 2021, according to the University of Maryland-led nonprofit Bee Informed Partnership.

Anyone with information on the bee-knapping should call the Middlesex Township Police Department at 717-249-7191 or submit an anonymous tip online.