Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Though the month of June brought 14 new business to the Midstate, seven businesses in the area announced their closures.

Here is a recap of all the closures this past month, in case you missed it!

Closings:

This locally owned retailer recently closed its doors in Harrisburg after 35 years. Items & Objects first opened its doors back in 1987 and has since offered a variety of clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry and a lot more.

My Aunt Debbie is owned and operated by Debbie Serdy, who first opened her vintage retail store in downtown Lancaster back in 2017. My Aunt Debbie has offered a large variety of vintage items, handcrafted accessories, and pop culture-inspired jewelry and textile art. The business announced that it will close near the end of July.

This is the sister restaurant of the former Max’s Eatery that closed its doors back in April in Lancaster County. The sister restaurant, Max & Go, followed suit and recently announced that they would also be closing on June 18.

This long-time Hallmark location in Dauphin County was forced to close its doors after 33 years, due to a 600% rent increase. The long-time business officially closed its doors on June 18.

This popular restaurant that is known for its Stromboli recently closed its franchise location in Hershey. Though this location is now closed as of June 19, Your Place still has two other locations in Harrisburg and Lancaster County.

The QVC Outlets store at the Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County recently announced that they would be closing their doors. The exact date of closure is still unknown, but once this location is closed for good, there will only be one other QVC Outlets store in the state of Pennsylvania.