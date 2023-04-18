MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 79-year-old man is missing from Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say David Gable Sr. was last seen near New Hanover Square Road in Gilbertsville, New Hanover Township, Montgomery County at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. Sable Sr. is five feet six inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, has salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes.

Gable Sr. was last seen wearing brown pants, a gray flannel shirt with suspenders, and a baseball hat.

Police say Gable Sr. drives a black 2013 Nissan Frontier truck with a Pennsylvania tag that reads: YJT4265.

Gable Sr. is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 or the New Hanover Township Police Department at 610-327-1150.