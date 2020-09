LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday is a memorial climb to remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks.

It’s happening at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Participants will climb the stairs multiple times for a total of 110 stories, which was the number of floors in the twin towers.

Proceeds go to the New York City Fire Department’s counseling services unit and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.