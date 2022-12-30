TODAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High 54.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 37.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Afternoon/Evening Showers (2-10 PM). Hi 52.

SUNDAY: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Hi 53.

Mostly sunny and mild weather is here for Friday! It should be a very nice winter day, especially considering the very cold air that was across the country just a week ago. This is the exact opposite weather pattern as we gear up for more rain than wintry weather over the next 7-10 days.

Our next round of rain is still expected for New Years Eve day. Most of the steady rain should fall during the afternoon and early evening (noon-10pm), with breaks in the rain closer to midnight. It is not a guarantee to totally dry out for the annual drops and raises at midnight, but the trends have held keeping the bulk of the rain timing ahead of the start of 2023.

We’ll stay dry Monday but it’s temporary as the next front is already showing up for next Tuesday or Wednesday. Milder air will dominate the extended forecast with 50s expected each day from this weekend through the middle of next week. There are some subtle changes in the pattern showing up for the end of next week, so expect more seasonably weather by then. But for now we do not see cold and snow in this outlook.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso