A bit humid today with late-day showers and storms

TODAY: Scattered AM Showers, Scattered Late-PM Showers/Storms. Hi 81. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cool. Lo 62. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Low Humidity, Sunshine! Hi 82. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

It is comfortable again this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s! Some showers are expected south of the turnpike over parts of Lancaster, York, and Adams counties this morning, but for most of us, the best chance for rain will hold off until after 3p. That is when cold front will push through, bringing with it scattered showers and a few storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds are possible if a line gets organized this evening. In behind the front, our weather turns much more comfortable for Monday with lots of sunshine and again, low humidity!

Tuesday will just feature an increase in clouds, but the area should remain dry through at least Wednesday. A weak trough will set-up just to our west, keeping rain nearby but mainly south and east of the viewing until late Thursday when a few showers could pivot north. With plenty of high pressure near the surface, it’ll be tough to get persistent rain this week with the highest chance for a shower or storm likely not coming until next weekend. By then, a more southerly wind will begin to dominate, which means the return of heat and higher humidity. Highs most of this week will be several degrees below average, but by next Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo