TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Calmer. Hi 70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: More Clouds, Stray Shower Late. Lo 55. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: PM Scattered Showers & Storms. Hi 75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

It’s our coolest start of the young fall season with temperatures down into the 40s this morning…a few spots around 40 degrees! It will be a pleasant afternoon with abundant sunshine and highs back near 70. The gusty winds from yesterday are no more with high pressure nearby delivering just a light 5-10 mph breeze. Clouds move back in late tonight as the next front approaches.

It won’t be as chilly to start Sunday thanks to the clouds. There can be a stray shower Sunday morning but a better chance for showers will come during the afternoon as the front crosses. With some cooler air aloft, a few thunderstorms are possible too. The activity should exit by sunset and then our attention will turn to the cooler air to follow next week.

It won’t be a drastic change, but drier and gradually cooler air will move back in next week after moderating temps this weekend. By next Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be stuck in the 60s with overnight lows back down into the 40s…plenty of fall weather to look forward to!

Tropical Depression 9 strengthened into Ian overnight. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Florida by late Wednesday. Depending on the track…it is possible our area sees some rain but even if so, it wouldn’t happen until likely late next Friday or Saturday. We’ll keep watching trends.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo