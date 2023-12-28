HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Federal agents are investigating an early-morning incident here that left two postal suffering from overdoses and another employee suspected of perhaps lacing food brought to a potluck holiday party.

It happened Saturday morning at the post office on Crooked Hill Road, which is one of about a dozen major postal processing centers in Pennsylvania. Rescue workers and Susquehanna Township police responded to two different overdose calls: one at 4:08 a.m. — “sounds like an employee ate a brownie that was laced with something and is now acting up,” a dispatcher said — and another at 10:31 a.m.

A source with knowledge of what happened said at least one employee was taken to an area hospital, and at least one employee was given naloxone, sometimes known by the brand name Narcan, to counteract the effects of an overdose.

Two people contacted abc27 News reporting similar details but declined to identify themselves. abc27 News was not able to reach anyone who was at the post office personally when the employees got sick.

Susquehanna Township Police deferred to postal and federal-level investigators, who lead investigations involving post offices.

“The Postal Service is taking this matter very seriously and is investigating it along with assistance from the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General,” sometimes known by its acronym OIG, a USPS spokesperson told abc27 News in a statement.

“USPS OIG does not confirm or refute information related to an ongoing USPS OIG investigation,” an OIG spokesperson told abc27 News in a statement. “The Postal Service employs more than 653,167 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. This type of behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and is a rare occurrence. It is important for the public we serve to know the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees are honest, hardworking and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of unbecoming behavior.”

USPS and OIG didn’t elaborate further, including about the conditions of the two employees or about whether anyone was under arrest.