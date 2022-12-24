YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event.

This event is a time for members of the community to give back.

A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place to celebrate the holidays. People gathered at Elk’s Lodge.

The event featured a full buffet, children’s gifts, and donated items like blankets, personal hygiene items, and gift cards.

The found of A Christmas Smile says that the event has been able to continue for the past 2o years thanks to volunteers.

“This year I dedicate it to all my volunteers that help me throughout the years because if it wasn’t for them, we would never be able to do this this long and it seems like every year I pick up new volunteers,” said Jeffery Crouse, the founder of A Christmas Smile.

The event ended at 1 p.m. on Saturday. However, Crouse said that there was a long line before the event opened at 7 a.m.