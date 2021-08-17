A few showers today, heavy rain from Fred arrives Wednesday

TODAY: Cloudy, Occasional Showers/Downpours. Hi 82. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers Develop Late, Very Muggy. Lo 73. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy PM Showers/Storms. High 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. 1-3″ Of Rain Expected.

Yesterday brought a steady rain for our western counties during the evening, but areas east of the Susquehanna didn’t see much. We won’t see a ton of rain today, but any shower or storm that pops up this afternoon could produce heavy rain. The clouds and occasional showers will keep highs from climbing above the lower 80s.

The main weather story this week will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred as it crosses our area Wednesday afternoon. Latest guidance suggests a track through western Pennsylvania, keeping us on the more active side of the storm. Heavy rain is expected after noon, first over our western counties and then east toward Lebanon and Lancaster counties by early evening. Clouds and rain will keep our temperatures down, limiting how much the atmosphere can destabilize. However, as is typical with most landfalling tropical systems, high wind shear will be present, so gusty winds or even a brief tornado is possible with any storm or taller shower that develops. Otherwise, most areas can expect 1-3″ of rain, with rises of streams and creeks likely. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out in places that experience training thunderstorms, although right now the risk appears low.

The remnant low exits Thursday, which means mainly dry weather albeit still mostly cloudy. For the weekend, we return to typical late summer weather with high humidity, afternoon temperatures nearing 90 degrees and a daily chance for a pop up shower or storm.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo