(WHTM) — Our Gettysburg Campaign Timeline continues, with the fourth full week of the Army of Northern Virginia and Army of the Potomac making moves and countermoves, and the responses of the Federal, State, and local governments to the developing emergency.

June 24:

Rumors reach Harrisburg that Ewell is approaching the capital with 30,000 soldiers.

Rodes enters Chambersburg. White’s cavalry enters Pennsylvania and reports to Ewell.

Early and Gordon march through Quincy and Altodale (Mont Alto), camping near Greenwood at the western base of South Mountain.

Jennings’ 26th Militia boards the train for Gettysburg. They are forced to camp six miles from Gettysburg after being delayed by a railroad accident.

Brigadier General Joseph Knipe, who was on leave from the army for health reasons but offers his services to Darius Couch, puts the New York militia in Carlisle to work building earthworks to defend the town.

Jacob Frick moves to Columbia and sends four companies to the Wrightsville defenses. He sends the Lancaster County volunteers home, including the college contingent.

June 25:

Confederate patrols capture passes on South Mountain. This opens the door for a move east from Franklin and Cumberland Counties to Adams and York Counties, and to Gettysburg, Hanover, York, and Wrightsville. If they can capture the bridge at Wrightsville, they can cross the Susquehanna and move north to Harrisburg or east to Philadelphia.

Jubal Early meets with Ewell in Chambersburg and receives orders to advance to Gettysburg the next day.

More Confederate divisions cross the Potomac.

After a six-day halt, the Army of the Potomac finally heads north.

Receiving word of the Confederate advance, and realizing he has nowhere near enough soldiers to stop them, General Knipe evacuates his troops from Carlisle, moving east to New Kingston.

The 250-man garrison at Carlisle Barracks also withdraws, taking with them all munitions and four cannon.

Jennings sends one hundred men of the 25th militia forward in the rain to Gettysburg, while the rest of his regiment stays in camp.

Jacob Frick orders four additional companies of the 27th Militia to cross into Wrightsville.

June 26:

Ewell marches up the Cumberland Valley from Chambersburg towards Carlisle.

Early’s Division moves east along what’s now Route 30, and marches into Adams County, pausing along the way to torch the Caledonia Iron Furnace owned by Thaddeus Stevens, the powerful U.S. representative and abolitionist. After forcing Union militia troops to retreat, Early occupies Gettysburg.

David Kendlehart, a prosperous Gettysburg businessman and president of the city council, receives General Early’s demands for goods and money. Kendlehart refuses the demands on the grounds that they cannot possibly be met. However, he offers to have the stores in town opened so the citizens could supply as much as possible of the general’s demands. (Kendlehart would later slip out of town and maintained a low profile during the battle. On the morning of July 4 he enters Union lines and informs General Meade that the Confederates have withdrawn from Gettysburg.)

Outnumbered by the Confederates, Haller is forced to retreat, first to Hanover, then to York.

Most of the Union army crosses into Maryland. Governor Curtin calls for 60,000 additional men to protect the commonwealth. There are 25,000 Confederates already in his state, and He only has 4,000 Pennsylvanians and 8,000 New Yorkers in the field to oppose them.

June 27:

Ewell’s forces occupy Carlisle. Jenkins’ cavalry is sent on to Mechanicsburg, less than ten miles from Harrisburg.

White enters Hanover. That afternoon, he moves northeast and sacks Hanover Junction, an Important rail interchange.

Gordon marches through New Oxford and halts at Abbottstown, where he has an unexpected visitor, Arthur Farquhar, a York businessman. Farquhar, disturbed by the apparent inability of the York borough councilmen to decide what to do about the advancing Confederates, sets out in his carriage and negotiates terms with Gordon to surrender York. He then returns to York and informs the astonished Burgess and Council of what he’s done. They ride back out with him, meet with Gordon, and terms of surrender are set – officially.

Part of the 20th Militia falls back toward Wrightsville; the rest cross the river and head for Bainbridge in Lancaster County.

Early marches through Hunterstown and East Berlin. His division camps in York County: Early at Big Mount, Gordon at Farmers, and White at Nashville.

Knowing the Confederates are near, Haller leaves York for Wrightsville.

During the night, four companies from Columbia join the Wrightsville defenses, including fifty-three African Americans.

Robert E. Lee enters Pennsylvania.

Longstreet and Hill arrive at Chambersburg.

On the evening of June 27, Lincoln calls a bluff. Hooker has been arguing with the General-in-Chief of the Armies of the United States, Henry Halleck, getting on both Halleck’s and Lincoln’s nerves in the process. Both are losing confidence in Hooker. Things came to a boil when Hooker requests reinforcements from the garrison at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Halleck declines the request. Hooker threatens to resign – and Halleck and Lincoln promptly accept.

June 28:

At 3 a.m., General George Gordon Meade is awakened by a messenger and learns he now commands the Army of the Potomac.

Stuart enters Rockville, Maryland, destroys miles of telegraph line, and captures a wagon train with 127 brand-new, fully loaded wagons. He takes it with him. It would slow his progress through Pennsylvania, but many of the wagons would transport wounded after the battle.

In Mechanicsburg, the Union defenders—a single company facing a brigade—are forced to withdraw. Jenkins occupies the town and demands 1,500 rations and forage for their horses. Having no real alternative, Burgess George Hummel surrenders the town, making Mechanicsburg the northernmost to surrender to the Confederates. Most of the soldiers then camp east of the town. Jenkins and his staff go to the Ashland House Hotel across from the railroad station, and read local, Philadelphia, and New York newspapers, garnering valuable intelligence about the defenses of Harrisburg. By around mid-day, he has cannon placed near Peach Church along Trindle Road and begins an artillery duel with Union defenders at Oyster Point in Camp Hill.

In Wrightsville, the three white companies from Columbia return home at dawn. The African American company stays in Wrightsville to dig earthworks. Mid-morning, a 238-man battalion from York and remnants of the 20th Militia reinforce Frick.

Gordon marches through York, then heads to Wrightsville. Early follows and occupies York.

Gordon advances on Wrightsville about 5:30 p.m. Forcing Frick’s defenders to withdraw to Columbia. One Union soldier is killed and several wounded. Nineteen Federals are captured, and two companies flee in panic to Lancaster County. At about 8 p.m., after an attempt to blow up sections of the Columbia Bridge fails, Frick orders that it be set on fire. The flames blow into Wrightsville, threatening to incinerate the town. Southerners set aside their rifles, pick up buckets, and join Wrightsville citizens in putting out the fires.

Cole’s Union cavalry skirmishes with Confederates near Fountain Dale in Adams County, capturing 15. Copeland’s 5th and 6th Michigan Cavalry occupy Gettysburg.

In the evening, as Lee is preparing orders for crossing the Susquehanna and taking Harrisburg, a spy by the name of Harrison, employed by Longstreet, is brought to his tent. He informs Lee that Meade is the new commander of the Army of the Potomac—and that army is already on the move. Lee realizes he needs to concentrate his forces, and quickly. He sends orders for troops to concentrate at Cashtown, about eight miles west of Gettysburg. It’s a good defensive position, backed up against South Mountain with a clear view of any approaching enemy, and easy access to passes through the mountain if needed.

June 29:

What’s left of the burning spans of the Wrightsville Bridge fall into the river. His hopes of crossing the river are thwarted, and Gordon marches back to York where he paroles the prisoners of war.

Haller departs Columbia for Bainbridge to meet with Colonel Thomas of the shattered 20th Militia.

Early stays in York, planning to assist Ewell if needed with an assault on Harrisburg.

At McConnellsburg, Fulton County, Imboden’s Northwestern Cavalry clashes with Captain Abram Jones’ company of the 1st New York Cavalry, part of Milroy’s command. Jones coordinates with some unarmed Union cavalry militia to trick the Confederates into thinking they are caught in a flank attack. They flee the scene, are pursued by Jones, and are defeated, leaving behind William B. Moore and Thomas Shelton, the first Confederates to die in battle in Pennsylvania.

On the West Shore, Jenkins skirmishes with the Union defenders at Oyster Point (a now nonexistent intersection of Trindle Road and Carlisle Pike in Camp Hill.) His actions are really just a feint: it keeps the Union soldiers occupied while he and his staff ride south and west to New Cumberland to examine the Harrisburg defenses. He concludes the fortifications can be easily taken. This will be the closest the Confederates come to Harrisburg.

Ewell receives orders from Lee to concentrate near Chambersburg.

June 30:

Battle of Sporting Hill—Jenkins’ soldiers are encamped near Silver Spring Creek just west of Sporting Hill. Around 3 P.M. Militia from New York, moving cautiously forward, come upon the Confederates. Infantry and artillery exchange fire for over two hours. Eventually, Jenkins’ forces retreat toward Carlisle, leaving behind 16 dead.

Ewell leaves the Harrisburg area, fully intending to return after whipping the Yankees.

June 30:

Battle of Hanover: Stuart encounters troopers of the Union Cavalry Third Division, commanded by Brigadier General Judson Kilpatrick. This chance meeting balloons into a major cavalry clash, sabers drawn and shots fired, charge and countercharge, right in the center of Hanover. Ultimately both sides withdraw to hills on opposite sides of the town, and exchange cannon fire for several hours. The battle ends in a draw, but one which forces Stuart into another time-wasting detour, through Jefferson and Marburg. It is the largest battle to ever take place on Pennsylvania soil – for less than 24 hours.

Jubal Early, marching west from York to rendezvous with Ewell, pauses for lunch in Davidsburg. He hears cannon fire in the direction of Hanover but does not send anyone to find out what is going on.

Gordon marches west to Adams County via Weigelstown and East Berlin. (Near Abbottstown, White sees Union cavalry and infantry heading south toward Hanover.)

Near Heidlersburg, Confederate cavalry skirmishes with Union Cavalry patrols led by General John Buford.

Ewell meets with Early and tells him to head for Cashtown, where Lee is concentrating his army.

Brigadier General John Buford, commander of the First Division of the Cavalry Corps, enters Gettysburg. He likes what he sees; there is good defensive ground, as well as good fallback positions. He places his troopers along McPherson’s Ridge to the west of Gettysburg. Hill sends Pettigrew’s brigade to Gettysburg, but it withdraws when the officers see troops in blue. The Confederate command assumes it is just more local militia, not a real threat. Harry Heth asks Hill for permission to enter Gettysburg in the morning. The Battle of Gettysburg is just a few hours away.